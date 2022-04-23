The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a bus on fire on Renfield Street, Glasgow, at around 12.15pm today (Saturday).
Firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. They are no longer in attendance.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are in attendance at a vehicle fire on Renfield Street to assist with traffic management.
"A 54-year-old man has gone to hospital for treatment."
The man is not thought to be seriously injured.
First Bus has been contacted for comment.