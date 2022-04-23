Glasgow man taken to hospital after bus fire on Renfield Street

A 54-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a bus fire on a street in Glasgow.

By Anna Bryan
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 3:12 pm

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a bus on fire on Renfield Street, Glasgow, at around 12.15pm today (Saturday).

Firefighters rushed to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire. They are no longer in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are in attendance at a vehicle fire on Renfield Street to assist with traffic management.

"A 54-year-old man has gone to hospital for treatment."

The man is not thought to be seriously injured.

First Bus has been contacted for comment.

Shoppers were shocked to see the flames on Renfield Street this afternoon.