A teenager was rushed to hospital last night after a reported ‘stabbing’ in Edinburgh.

A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with an alleged assault, while a 14-year-old was charged in connection with possession of a weapon.

Emergency services rushed to Portobello Beach at around 7.40pm on Friday, May 16 after reports of a large-scale disturbance on the promenade. A 17-year-old boy was found injured and taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Friday, 16 May, 2025 we were called to a report of a large-scale disturbance on Portobello Beach, Edinburgh.

“A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with assault and enquiries are ongoing.