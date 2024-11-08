Dog put down after attacking five-year-old on Scottish street as man charged
A dog that attacked a five-year-old has been euthanised as a man was charged over the incident in Paisley.
The attack happened at a home on Greenbank Drive around 8pm on Sunday.
A five-year-old boy was injured in the attack, with the child taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment.
Police confirmed the dog had been put down after the incident. A 41-year-old man has been charged.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.05pm on Sunday, November 3, 2024, police received a report a five-year-old child had been attacked by a dog in Greenbank Drive, Paisley.
“The child was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital and the dog was seized.
“A 41-year-old man has been charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal for offences under the Dangerous Dog Act. The dog has been destroyed.”