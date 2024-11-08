Dog put down after attacking five-year-old on Scottish street as man charged

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Head of News

Published 8th Nov 2024, 15:28 BST
The dog attack left the five-year-old in hospital

A dog that attacked a five-year-old has been euthanised as a man was charged over the incident in Paisley.

The attack happened at a home on Greenbank Drive around 8pm on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Greenbank Drive in Paisley, where the attack occurred. Picture: Google Mapsplaceholder image
Greenbank Drive in Paisley, where the attack occurred. Picture: Google Maps | Google Maps

A five-year-old boy was injured in the attack, with the child taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

Police confirmed the dog had been put down after the incident. A 41-year-old man has been charged.

The dog was put down after the incident. Picture: John Devlinplaceholder image
The dog was put down after the incident. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.05pm on Sunday, November 3, 2024, police received a report a five-year-old child had been attacked by a dog in Greenbank Drive, Paisley.

“The child was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital and the dog was seized.

“A 41-year-old man has been charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal for offences under the Dangerous Dog Act. The dog has been destroyed.”

Related topics:Police
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice