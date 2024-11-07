Man dies after three-vehicle crash involving campervan on Edinburgh bypass

The three-vehicle crash involved a campervan and happened on the Edinburgh City Bypass

A man has died after three vehicles collided on the Edinburgh bypass.

A grey Volkswagen Transporter campervan, a grey Volkswagen Tiguan and a red Vauxhall Corsa crashed into one another on the A720 between Gogar roundabout and Hermiston Gait at about 9.10am on Thursday.

A man has died after a multi-vehicle collision on the Edinburgh Bypass. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

Emergency services attended and the driver of the Corsa, a 53-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he died a short time later.

The driver of the Tiguan was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the campervan was not injured.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.

Sergeant Grant Hastie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man at this difficult time, and we will support them throughout the investigation.

“We would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.”