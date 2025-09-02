East Ayrshire crime: Man, 29, taken to hospital after 'assault' by two men on Cumnock street
A man has been taken to hospital after an assault in Cumnock.
Police received a report that a man had been approached by two men and assaulted in Meagher Court at around 12.40am on Sunday.
The assault is believed to have happened at around 10.15pm on Saturday.
The 29-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Detectives are now appealing for information.
Detectives launch appeal for information
Detective Constable Chris Pringle, of Kilmarnock CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of this assault and may have any information to get in touch.
“I would also ask that anyone who lives in the surrounding area and has private CCTV that may assist with our enquiries contact police.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3638 of August 31.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.