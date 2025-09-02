The man was approached by two men and assaulted on Saturday night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been taken to hospital after an assault in Cumnock.

Police received a report that a man had been approached by two men and assaulted in Meagher Court at around 12.40am on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The assault is believed to have happened at around 10.15pm on Saturday.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The 29-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Detectives are now appealing for information.

The assault happened around 10.15pm on Saturday.

Detectives launch appeal for information

Detective Constable Chris Pringle, of Kilmarnock CID, said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of this assault and may have any information to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would also ask that anyone who lives in the surrounding area and has private CCTV that may assist with our enquiries contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3638 of August 31.