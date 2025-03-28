Scotland's only public open-air heated freshwater swimming pool is reopening for the seventh season since it was saved from closure in 2016.

Tamar Manoukian New Cumnock Swimming Pool in East Ayrshire is a freshwater lido-style pool, heated to 30C and with views of hills across northern Dumfries and Galloway .

The pool has drawn more than 150,000 visitors from around the world in the six seasons since it was threatened with closure in 2016.

It was saved through a £4 million refurbishment of buildings at the heart of New Cumnock, led by charity The King's Foundation.

Last year was the pool's busiest, with 32,000 visitors in just four months from June to November, including more than 10,000 in July alone.

Mary Clapperton , who manages the pool, said: "We are looking forward to another successful season at New Cumnock Outdoor Swimming Pool.

"For me, it's as much about giving local people a space to come together and socialise as it is about swimming.

"Every year, I look forward to seeing all the happy faces on the people that come to enjoy the pool."

The pool is reopening this week following a winter break.

