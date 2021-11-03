Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: "Two arrests have been made in relation to this so far and cans of spray paint have been seized.

"Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do.

"This means that we will protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest at COP26, balanced against the rights of the wider community. We will provide a proportionate policing response to any protest and violence will not be tolerated.

"Assaults on officers, who put their safety at risk every day to keep the public safe and have adopted a facilitative and rights-based approach to protest, is totally unacceptable”.

The protest, which was led by Extinction Rebellion, saw a strong police presence.

Robb Callender, a protester from London, said police were being “quite aggressive” towards those on the march.

Police arrest an Extinction Rebellion protester outside SSE Renewables in Glasgow during the Cop26 summit. Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Setting off from Buchanan Street steps just after midday, the Extinction Rebellion marchers were held at a police cordon on Sauchiehall Street.

The protesters turned back on themselves and went along West Nile Street, before moving down through other parts of the city centre.

Traffic was stopped in several streets as demonstrators made their way through.

Now, several activists have staged a sit-down protest outside the SSE offices in Waterloo Street.

