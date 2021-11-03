The inflatable Nessie which was approximately four metres tall, eight metres long and three metres wide was seized by officers ahead of a COP 26 protest.

Nessie was to feature in a protest organised by anti-poverty group, Jubilee Debt Campaign, ahead of finance day at COP 26.

The group were protesting the growing threat of climate debt burdens for lower income countries.

Eva Watkinson, Head of Campaigns at Jubilee Debt Campaign said: “The debt crisis facing lower income countries has been excluded from debate at COP26 and now police have prevented the ‘Loch Ness Debt Monster’ from highlighting this fundamental issue.

"Lower income countries’ unsustainable debt is preventing them from fighting the climate crisis. And when climate disasters hit, countries are pushed into further debt to pay for reconstruction. Rich polluting countries created the climate crisis and should take responsibility by cancelling the debts of countries that need it and ensuring climate finance is given in grants, not more loans.”

Chris Sinckler, Caribbean Policy Development Centre said: “Developed countries must accept the moral responsibility to act now to halt this looming disaster by meeting emissions targets and agreeing a comprehensive debt relief and climate finance package for Small Island Developing States that scales-up their capacity to adapt and mitigate the climate crisis.”

Nessie was seized at the Govan Docks.