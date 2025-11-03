The 19-year-old will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A teenage girl has been charged almost a year after a woman died being struck by a car in Coatbridge.

Emergency services were called to Brambling Road in Coatbridge at around 5.20pm on November 9.

The pedestrian, a 57-year-old woman, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where she later died.

Officers have now confirmed a 19-year-old woman, who was the driver of the black Vauxhall Corsa, has been arrested and charged in connection with the crash.