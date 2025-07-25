North Lanarkshire fire: Crews battle ongoing blaze in woodland area near homes in Coatbridge
Firefighters are reattending a deep-seated open fire in Coatbridge.
It is understood the fire, close to a residential area on Burleigh Street, has been ongoing for ‘several days’ and that crews are working to ensure it does not spread.
Further inspections took place on Thursday night. The fire service states another inspection will take place on Friday morning and inspections will continue until the fire is extinguished.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Crews continue to re-attend a woodland fire nearby to homes in Burleigh Street.
“This is a deep-seated fire in the open, ongoing for a number of days now.
“North Lanarkshire Council is supporting with ongoing tree felling and ground excavation to assist firefighters with access.
“Locals may see wear firefighters wearing facemasks when working in conditions that require digging out or turning over of debris.
“Please note: This is part of our normal standard operating procedures, and there is NO risk to homes, public health, or the wider community.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.