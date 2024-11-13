The images have been released in the wake of an alleged assault on George Street in Edinburgh

CCTV images of a man have been released as police investigate an alleged assault that took place in Edinburgh.

The incident took place on George Street around 1.20am on Sunday, September 29.

A CCTV image of a person of interest has been released by Police Scotland | Police Scotland

Police Scotland have said they believe the man who features in the images may be able to help with their investigation.

The man is described as average build, around 5ft 10ins, in his mid-20s with medium length dark hair and a moustache.

He can be seen in the CCTV footage wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and dark trainers, while carrying a brown over-the-shoulder bag.

Detective Sergeant Rob Finch, of Gayfield CID, said: “I would urge the man pictured, or anyone who has information relating to him, to contact the police.

