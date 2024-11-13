CCTV images released as police seek man following Edinburgh city centre assault

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Head of News

Published 13th Nov 2024, 12:32 GMT
The images have been released in the wake of an alleged assault on George Street in Edinburgh

CCTV images of a man have been released as police investigate an alleged assault that took place in Edinburgh.

The incident took place on George Street around 1.20am on Sunday, September 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A CCTV image of a person of interest has been released by Police ScotlandA CCTV image of a person of interest has been released by Police Scotland
A CCTV image of a person of interest has been released by Police Scotland | Police Scotland

Police Scotland have said they believe the man who features in the images may be able to help with their investigation.

The man is described as average build, around 5ft 10ins, in his mid-20s with medium length dark hair and a moustache.

He can be seen in the CCTV footage wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and dark trainers, while carrying a brown over-the-shoulder bag.

Detective Sergeant Rob Finch, of Gayfield CID, said: “I would urge the man pictured, or anyone who has information relating to him, to contact the police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you have any information that can assist with our investigation then please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0294 of 29 September 2024. Alternatively, make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Related topics:PolicePolice ScotlandGeorge StreetCCTV
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice