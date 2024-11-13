CCTV images released as police seek man following Edinburgh city centre assault
CCTV images of a man have been released as police investigate an alleged assault that took place in Edinburgh.
The incident took place on George Street around 1.20am on Sunday, September 29.
Police Scotland have said they believe the man who features in the images may be able to help with their investigation.
The man is described as average build, around 5ft 10ins, in his mid-20s with medium length dark hair and a moustache.
He can be seen in the CCTV footage wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and dark trainers, while carrying a brown over-the-shoulder bag.
Detective Sergeant Rob Finch, of Gayfield CID, said: “I would urge the man pictured, or anyone who has information relating to him, to contact the police.
“If you have any information that can assist with our investigation then please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0294 of 29 September 2024. Alternatively, make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”