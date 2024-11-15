Taking its name from King George III, George Street is part of the first New Town of Edinburgh, which was planned and built in the 18th century by James Craig.

The street was constructed in 1767 and was originally intended to be a residential area, but by Victorian times the houses were replaced by shops, businesses, banks, small department stores and hotels.

Statues at the various junctions of George Street include prominent churchman Thomas Chalmers, British prime minister William Pitt the Younger, King George IV, and the Scottish scientist James Clerk Maxwell.

Today the street is home to a wide range of bars, restaurants and cafes – along with a selection of fashionable clothing stores.

In the 1960s Edinburgh residents flocked to the street for a range of shops and services.

Here are some pictures to take you back to those times.

1 . Let's dance In August 1965 the International Festival of Dancing took place at the Music Hall in George Street. Pictured, from left to right, are young dancers Janice Guthrie, Lorna Gilmour and Ruth Dewar. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2 . Christmas time The window display at the Music Hall, on George Street, just before Christmas 1962 featured Punch and Judy figures and a mechanical train. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3 . Pulling pints In 1960 pubs in George Street received beer deliveries by horse-drawn cart from Usher's Brewery. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales