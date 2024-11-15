The Eastern Motor Co. Ltd sold Austin and Morris cars from their showroom in George Street in 1964.The Eastern Motor Co. Ltd sold Austin and Morris cars from their showroom in George Street in 1964.
Edinburgh George Street Heritage: Here are 21 amazing pictures of the prestigious shopping street in the 1960s

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 28th Sep 2021, 16:38 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 15:20 GMT

Connecting St Andrew Square in the east with Charlotte Square in the west, George Street is one of Edinburgh’s best-known thoroughfares – and in the 1960s it was home to a wide range of shops that would sell you everything from a toaster to a car.

Taking its name from King George III, George Street is part of the first New Town of Edinburgh, which was planned and built in the 18th century by James Craig.

The street was constructed in 1767 and was originally intended to be a residential area, but by Victorian times the houses were replaced by shops, businesses, banks, small department stores and hotels.

Statues at the various junctions of George Street include prominent churchman Thomas Chalmers, British prime minister William Pitt the Younger, King George IV, and the Scottish scientist James Clerk Maxwell.

Today the street is home to a wide range of bars, restaurants and cafes – along with a selection of fashionable clothing stores.

In the 1960s Edinburgh residents flocked to the street for a range of shops and services.

Here are some pictures to take you back to those times.

In August 1965 the International Festival of Dancing took place at the Music Hall in George Street. Pictured, from left to right, are young dancers Janice Guthrie, Lorna Gilmour and Ruth Dewar.

1. Let's dance

In August 1965 the International Festival of Dancing took place at the Music Hall in George Street. Pictured, from left to right, are young dancers Janice Guthrie, Lorna Gilmour and Ruth Dewar. Photo: Unknown

The window display at the Music Hall, on George Street, just before Christmas 1962 featured Punch and Judy figures and a mechanical train.

2. Christmas time

The window display at the Music Hall, on George Street, just before Christmas 1962 featured Punch and Judy figures and a mechanical train. Photo: Unknown

In 1960 pubs in George Street received beer deliveries by horse-drawn cart from Usher's Brewery.

3. Pulling pints

In 1960 pubs in George Street received beer deliveries by horse-drawn cart from Usher's Brewery. Photo: Unknown

Actors Vanessa Lee and Peter Graves are pictured promoting a new dishwasher at Greys Department Store in George Street in February 1960

4. Shopping with the stars

Actors Vanessa Lee and Peter Graves are pictured promoting a new dishwasher at Greys Department Store in George Street in February 1960 Photo: Unknown

