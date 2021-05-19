The sentencing of The Anh Luu, 38, has been welcomed by Police Scotland.

The sentencing of The Anh Luu, 38, was welcomed by Police Scotland on Wednesday (April 19).

Luu was about to board the Northern Ireland-bound ferry in November 2019 when Police Scotland’s Border Policing Command officers stopped his vehicle as part of routine checks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drugs, wrapped in cling film, were discovered hidden in a secret compartment in his campervan where the bed should have been.

He was arrested and charged with drugs offences and pleaded guilty when he appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on April 13.

Luu was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday (May 19).

Detective Superintendent Ian Gardner, the head of Police Scotland Border Policing Command, said: “Police Scotland’s Border Policing Command teams operate across the ports and airports of Scotland to counter the threat from terrorism, the threat to national security and to tackle serious and organised crime.

“Keeping the thousands of passengers and workers travelling through or operating within our ports and protecting Scotland's, and the UK's, border entry points is an absolute priority for our officers.

“The conviction and sentencing of Luu underlines and serves notice to anyone who thinks they can abuse travel through our ports and airports for criminal purposes that our specially trained teams are alive to this misuse.

“We will arrest those involved and continue to disrupt their activities.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.