Two men arrested after around £178,000 of drugs recovered by police in Scottish village

The ‘intelligence-led’ operation took place in Dunbartonshire on Monday, May 3 where officers entered a property in Shandon Crescent, Balloch.

A total of 297 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £178,000 was seized.

The two men, aged 20 and 46, were arrested for offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act and were due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Craig McPhail said: “This is a significant seizure and demonstrates our determination to rid our streets of drugs.

"Through effective intelligence gathering, the help and support from the local community we continue to cause considerable disruption to the supply of drugs in the area and to associated organised crime.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police immediately on the non-emergency number 101 or alternatively through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

