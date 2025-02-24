'Deeply worrying' rise in violent crime on Scottish rail network

Offences increased by 28 per cent in first half of 2024-25

A one-third increase in reported crime on Scotland’s rail network since before the Covid pandemic has been described as “deeply worrying”.

The British Transport Police (BTP) figures, revealed by The Scottish Sun on Sunday, also showed the number of reported sex crimes went up by two thirds in the five years between 2018/19 and 2023/24.

The increase in crime on Scotland's rail network continued in the first half of 2024-25 | John Devlin/Scotsman

Reported “offences against society”, including anti-social behaviour, more than doubled, from 170 to 369. Reported sex crimes went up from 51 to 85.

The total number of reported crimes over the period increased from 1,659 to 2,130. That compared to 1,822 in 2022/23 and 1,719 in 2021/22.

The Scotsman has discovered the overall trend has since continued, with BTP reporting a further 7 per cent increase in overall crime during the first half of 2024/25, of an additional 72 cases, compared to the same period the previous year.

The figures, submitted to the Scottish Railways Policing Committee’s most recent meeting in November, also showed cases of violence increased by 28 per cent over the period, by 78 to 356.

Cases of serious violence against passengers, which involved injuries, increased by 25 per cent to 86, although serious violence against staff was down by 19 per cent to six. Public order offences also fell, by 19 per cent to 734, and robberies by 25 per cent to four.

Cases of violence against women and girls increased by 21 per cent to 121, but sex offences were down by 4 per cent to 46 and sexual harassment down by 25 per cent to six.

The force also said criminal damage had nearly halved over that period, with a reduction of 77 crimes. Drugs offences were down by more than one third, with 26 fewer cases.

A policing source with knowledge of the figures told The Scotsman: “They reflect crime in wider society and there has been a conscious effort to encourage reporting violence against women and girls, and sexual crime, so that it can be tackled.”

Scottish Labour transport spokeswoman Claire Baker said of the five-year comparison: “This is a deeply worrying rise in violent and anti-social behaviour. No passenger should feel unsafe. We need a plan to reverse this dangerous trend.”

A BTP spokesperson said: “Any increase in violence is a concern and we are committed to clamping down on these offences, but it’s important to remember that the chance of becoming a victim of crime on the railway in Scotland remains extremely low.

“We continue to work alongside our policing partners and the rail industry to prevent all forms of violent, abusive, or intimidating behaviour and have officers across the rail network around the clock, at stations and on trains.

“These patrols and regular intelligence-led proactive operations are targeted and supported by statistics to ensure that our officers are exactly where they are most needed.

"We encourage all passengers who see or experience crime to report it to us so we can take action. They can discreetly report crimes or concerns via text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40. In an emergency, always call 999."

ScotRail has sought to curb anti-social behaviour by expanding its roving Travel Safe Team last month by one third to 36 members, while it operates one of the UK’s largest CCTV networks, with cameras on trains and in stations.

David Lister, its safety, sustainability and asset director, said ScotRail was committed to keeping railways “safe for customers and our own people”.

“We have many measures in place across the network to create a safe environment, including double staffing on some late-night services and tripling the number of body-worn cameras available to staff,” he said.

“To assist us in tackling unacceptable behaviour, it’s important for anyone who witnesses it to report those responsible to BTP, so that they can be brought to justice.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency said: “We are very clear that anti-social behaviour by anyone of any age is unacceptable. While most public transport users behave respectfully, there is a small minority who make journeys unpleasant for other passengers and staff.

“Where anti-social behaviour is reported, Police Scotland and the BTP work closely with operators to deter anti-social behaviour and ensure offenders are identified and dealt with appropriately through the criminal justice system.”

