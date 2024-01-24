A new two-part documentary series, Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page, will take viewers inside the courtroom of one of Scotland’s most high-profile cold cases.

In July 1978, Dr Brenda Page, a leading scientist at Aberdeen University, was found brutally murdered in her flat aged 32. Despite Police having a suspect, it took more than four decades for her ex-husband Christopher ‘Kit’ Harrisson to finally stand trial, accused of her killing.

Dr Brenda Page was murdered by her ex-husband, Christopher Harrisson, 82, who has been convicted 45 years after her death. Image: Police Scotland/PA Wire

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BBC Scotland series will give audiences a rare glimpse inside High Court proceedings and was filmed over several years with access to the police investigation and the victim’s family, as well as the prosecution and defence.

With the fly-on-the-wall programme providing inside access to the trial, here's everything you need to know about Brenda Page, her death, Christopher Harrisson's role and where he is now.

What are the rules around filming in court in Scotland?

Unlike in the United States, where cases can be streamed live, in Scotland it is rare that cameras are allowed inside the courtroom.

Only civil and criminal appeals in court can be broadcast live under Scottish rules, while criminal trials can be recorded for the purpose of documentary making.

There are several exceptions to this rule, however. Criminal trials involving children, sexual offences or vulnerable witnesses are excluded and the filming of civil cases involving asylum seekers or family cases is also prohibited.

The reactions of Brenda Page's family, such as her niece Belinda Ling, are shown in the BBC documentary. Image: Firecrest Films/BBC

There are strict rules which must be adhered to by broadcasters. The jury is never shown on camera and witnesses may have their voice altered or be shot from the neck down to avoid being identified.

In the case of sentencing being filmed, only the judge – not the accused, counsel or public benches – may be shown.

In the case of the BBC’s Murder Trial series, what the cameras show is the accused as well as the reaction of family members as evidence is heard.

Who is Brenda Page?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally from East Anglia, Dr Brenda Page was a genetic scientist. While studying at the University of Glasgow she met Christopher Harrisson, a Cambridge graduate who had recently returned from teaching in the United States, whom she married in 1972.

In October 1973, Dr Page was employed as the principle of the genetics department at Aberdeen University and the couple moved to the north-east of Scotland. Harrison gained a research post at the university and they bought a home at Mile-End Place in Aberdeen.

Christopher Harrisson & Brenda Page at her graduation. Image: Rita Ling/Firecrest Films/BBC

During the investigation into her death, it was discovered that Brenda and Harrisson's marriage was far from a happy one. Enquiries into their relationship found that Brenda had been domestically abused since the beginning of their relationship resulting in hospitalisation more than once.

The abuse continued until Harrisson told Brenda to leave their marital home. The pair separated, living apart for the last two years of their marriage, with Brenda purchasing a flat on Allan Street near Aberdeen city centre in 1976.

They were eventually divorced in 1977, with Brenda claiming that she had suffered from abuse throughout their marriage and describing Harrisson as aggressive, threatening and violent.

A letter Brenda Page wrote to Christopher Harrisson.

Corresponding with her solicitor at the time, she shared details of his assaults as well as threats from Harrisson to kill her. She wrote: “If I depart this Earth rather suddenly, do please make sure that I get a good PM (post mortem) and that my sister and her boys get any benefit.”

After her divorce, Brenda also took legal action to stop her husband from seeing her as a result of his behaviour which also saw him banned from university grounds.

However, after the divorce and purchase of her flat Brenda was left struggling financially. As a result, she began to lead a double life as an escort in order to afford the property. She informed several people about her work with the agency, including a friend, her sister and her mother.

What happened the night Brenda was murdered?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenda lived alone on Allan Street with her three cats. On Thursday, July 13, 1978, her day proceeded as normal, with Dr Page heading to work. When she left the university for the evening, it was to go home and get ready for a night out.

She enjoyed a meal and drinks at the Treetops Hotel in Aberdeen with two men, staying with the pair until 2.30am on Friday, July 14 before driving herself home.

It was during the early hours of Friday morning that Brenda was brutally beaten to death with a heavy object in her own home. She had been struck on the face and head by a blunt instrument at least 20 times, and was shown to have several defensive wounds on her hands and wrist.

Brenda Page. Image: Rita Ling/Firecrest Films/BBC

It is thought that Brenda's killer prised her bedroom window and waited for her to return home before launching the sustained attack.

Her usual punctuality and professionalism saw her colleagues become concerned when she never arrived at work on Friday. When one co-worker was unable to contact Brenda, he alerted her elderly neighbour, Elizabeth Gordon, who discovered her brutalised body.

She was found in the bedroom of her flat, bloodied and sprawled across her bed.

When was Brenda Page's husband arrested?

Shortly after Brenda’s body was discovered on July 14, 1978, Harrisson was arrested by Police and interviewed in connection with the murder.

However, it was ruled that there was insufficient evidence to prosecute and as such Harrisson was released from custody. Six days after the murder, Harrisson released a statement through his solicitor expressing his grief at her tragic and untimely death, stating that he hoped the killer would be found soon.

Christopher Harrisson's mugshot.

Christopher Harrisson thought he escaped justice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following this, Harrisson moved to the Netherlands where he lived freely for a number of years.

Though Harrisson escaped justice for more than 35 years, in 2015 the case was reopened. It is understood that he returned to Aberdeen, and the home he formerly shared with Dr Page on Mile-End Place, around the period the case was being re-examined.

At the time, Brenda's sister Rita Ling said that she had "more or less given up hope".

Witnesses were re-interviewed and evidence collected at the time was analysed by numerous forensic organisations. Police spoke with more than 4,000 witnesses since the beginning of the case, gathering around 3,000 statements at least 500 of which came once the case was reopened.

DI James Callander was the Senior Investigating Officer during the Brenda Page case. Image: Firecrest Films/BBC

It was advances in technology which finally helped solve the case.

It had long been thought that Brenda's killer had broken into her bedroom through the window, and tiny flakes of paint discovered near her window matched those found in Harrisson's car. In addition, despite telling police upon his arrest that he never had intercourse with Dr Page in her home, sperm samples matching his DNA were discovered on her bedding. According to forensic experts, the DNA was 590 million times more likely to be from him than another male.

This evidence finally led to police arresting Harrisson in 2020.

Footage of his arrest is shown in the documentary which captured the moment officers forced entry to his home, with Harrisson telling them: "She wasn't murdered here".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He remained on bail until the trial began in 2023. In court, he pleaded not guilty with a special defence launched on his behalf of alibi.

Where is Christopher Harrisson now?

The documentary followed the High Court trial, showing witnesses being interviewed – including Harrisson himself – evidence being given and the positions of both the defence and the prosecution.

After a 10-day trial, the jury of eight men and seven women took two and a half hours to reach their guilty verdict.

Christopher Harrisson was convicted for the murder of his ex-wife Brenda Page in 2023.

At 82-years-old Christopher Harrisson was sentenced by Judge Lord Richardson to life with a minimum period of 20 years before he would be eligible for parole.

Harrisson’s defence advocate Brain McConnachie told court: “I don’t think it’s particularly controversial to say under the circumstances of this case, given Dr Harrisson’s age, that he will likely die in custody.

“Clearly, someone with the background of Dr Harrisson will find imprisonment extremely difficult to deal with.”

Brenda Page's nephew Chris Ling, attended every day of Christopher Harrisson's trial. Image: Firecrest Films/BBC

Speaking with the BBC, Dr Page's nephew Chris Ling said: "It's such a strange feeling, coming to court, and the guy who is accused of murdering Auntie Brenda is there walking among us. He's just there you know.

"That is a really hard feeling to be honest with you. And nothing prepares you for that moment when you see him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's so different from what I remember him. He looks so old... it makes you think what Brenda would be like now."

Where to watch Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page

Episode 1 of Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page will be broadcast on Wednesday, January 24 at 9pm on BBC Two, with Episode 2 airing on BBC Scotland at 10pm on Wednesday, January 24.