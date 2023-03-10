From social workers to healthcare staff, police officers to the security services, public servants are, at times, mercilessly pilloried when things go wrong.

Dr Brenda Page was murdered by her ex-husband, Christopher Harrisson, 82, who has been convicted 45 years after her death (Picture: Police Scotland/PA Wire)

However, amid these bouts of condemnation, it is vitally important to bear in mind all the good work that they do, which, by and large, goes unnoticed. And, whenever the opportunity arises, we should celebrate their extraordinary achievements. The conviction of Christopher Harrisson, 82, for murdering his ex-wife nearly half a century ago is, without a doubt, one such moment.

Domestic abuser Harrisson killed Dr Brenda Page, a 32-year-old genetic scientist, at her home in July 1978. For years, it seemed like he had got away with it, but justice finally caught up with him, partly because of advances in DNA evidence and new techniques that enabled a tiny flake of paint found on Dr Page’s bedroom window to be matched to his car.

In a statement after the verdict, her family expressed their “sincerest thanks” to Police Scotland and prosecutors “for keeping Brenda's case open and tirelessly pursuing the justice today has brought. Their respect towards Brenda and our family will always be remembered”.

Public servants in frontline services like the police do some of the most difficult and stressful jobs, often for not a huge amount of money. They do occasionally make mistakes and it is right that high standards are maintained.