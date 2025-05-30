Boy in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed on city street
A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed on a city street at night in Glasgow.
The teenager was found seriously injured on Denbeck Street in the city’s Shettleston area around 10.30pm on Thursday.
An ambulance, as well as a trauma team, were sent to the scene.
The boy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The force said an increased police presence would be maintained in the area while enquiries take place.
Chief inspector Ross Aitken, area commander for Easterhouse and Shettleston, said: “Around 10.30pm on Thursday, May 29, 2025, we received a report of a 15-year-old male youth found seriously injured in the Denbeck Street area of Glasgow.
“Emergency services attended and he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and there will be an increased police presence in the area as part of the investigation.
“We do not believe there is any immediate threat to the wider community. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3927 of May 29, 2025.”
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.26pm on Thursday to attend an incident on Denbeck Street in Glasgow. We dispatched one ambulance and our trauma team to the scene. We transported one male teenage patient to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”