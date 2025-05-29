The sexual attack happened about 5am in Edinburgh’s city centre on Sunday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are a hunting a masked rapist who attacked a 15-year-old girl in Edinburgh.

The teenager was approached by a man at a bus stop near Marks & Spencer on Princes Street shortly after 5am on Sunday, and he led her through the city on foot to York Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are hunting a masked man. | Contributed

The suspect then raped the girl in a basement area in the street before leaving in the direction of Dublin Street.

He is described as being white with blond stubble or a beard and a Scottish accent. He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, khaki trousers and Nike trainers.

The man also wore a black balaclava.

Detective Inspector Mhairi Cooper, from the public protection unit in Edinburgh, said: “This was a frightening incident for the girl and we have specialist officers supporting her and her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From extensive inquiries within Edinburgh city centre, we know the suspect approached her on Princes Street and then led her on to South St David Street, around St Andrew Square, on to Queen Street, then to York Place.

“Despite the early morning, there was daylight in this busy commercial area. I am asking people who were within the area at the time and could have seen the suspect alone or with the victim to come forward.

“CCTV from the New Town area is being gathered and checked. I would ask anyone with private systems to check these and submit anything of relevance to us as soon as possible.

“We continue to carry out door-to-door inquiries and I’d appeal to local residents and businesses in New Town who may have premises off street level to check any storage areas or lock-ups and report any suspicious items or behaviour to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Brian Manchester, local area commander, added: “We understand an incident such as this is concerning for the local community, and we have a dedicated inquiry team working on this investigation.

“Anyone with concerns should speak to officers without hesitation.”