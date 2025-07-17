The 12-year-old will appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court later this month.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a large blaze in Kilmarnock.

Emergency services were alerted at around 9.30pm on Monday to a fire on the ground floor of a premises on Sandbed Street, which then spread to other premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of businesses were destroyed as a result of the blaze - including SixtyOne cafe on King Street.

Two fire engines and a high reach appliance were initially sent to the scene and were then joined by another four appliances.

A 12-year-old has now been arrested and charged in connection.

The aftermath of the fire that destroyed several Kilmarnock businesses. | John Devlin

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The child has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court later this month.

Speaking to The Scotsman on Wednesday, SixtyOne cafe owner Hasab Mohammed said: “I rushed over there and saw all the smoke. All I thought was ‘it’s over. My savings from my whole life, the past 15 to 20 years, it’s all done.’

“For me it’s my first business, when you’ve saved all your life, it’s hard.”

Firefighters working to extinguish the blaze in Kilmarnock. | John Ross

There were no reported injuries.

Police say the fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.