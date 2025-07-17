Kilmarnock fire: Boy, 12, charged in connection with fire that tore through Kilmarnock shops
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a large blaze in Kilmarnock.
Emergency services were alerted at around 9.30pm on Monday to a fire on the ground floor of a premises on Sandbed Street, which then spread to other premises.
A number of businesses were destroyed as a result of the blaze - including SixtyOne cafe on King Street.
Two fire engines and a high reach appliance were initially sent to the scene and were then joined by another four appliances.
The child has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court later this month.
Speaking to The Scotsman on Wednesday, SixtyOne cafe owner Hasab Mohammed said: “I rushed over there and saw all the smoke. All I thought was ‘it’s over. My savings from my whole life, the past 15 to 20 years, it’s all done.’
“For me it’s my first business, when you’ve saved all your life, it’s hard.”
There were no reported injuries.
Police say the fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3692 of 14 July, 2025.