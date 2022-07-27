The want for more true crime content across the globe has grown immeasurably over the last decade.

So as the popularity of podcasts continues to boom, the want for detailed, in-depth true crime podcasts has risen considerably too.

Though with such a strong list of true crime podcasts now available via Spotify, you’d be forgiven feeling overwhelmed with choice.

Cults, conspiracies, cold cases and all in between, true crime can delve from fascinating to heartbreaking in a moment, and for fans of the genre desperate to know more about specific crimes, podcasts offer an invaluable insight often unable be found elsewhere.

Thank fully, if you’re a true crime fan, we saved you the hassle of finding the pod which is most highly rated by popular streaming service Spotify.

1. The Drop Out Podcast The Drop Out Podcast sees Rebecca Jarvis tell the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos - a medical technology company - nd how she became the world's youngest female self-made billionaire, then lost the entire fortune. Photo: The Drop Out Podcast Photo Sales

2. Unsolved Murders: True Crime Stories Unsolved Murders: True Crime Stories is a podcast drama "with a modern twist on old time radio that delves into the mystery of true cold cases and unsolved." Photo: Parcast/Spotify Photo Sales

3. Strangeland Four star rated Strangeland Podcast is a new series from audiochuck that reexamines cases in immigrant neighborhoods. Photo: Audiochuck Photo Sales

4. Murder, Mystery and Makeup Bailey Sarian, a professional makeup artist and true crime fanatic, covers everything from cannibals and cover-ups with a episodes on the evil minds such as Charles Manson. Photo: Audioboom Studios Photo Sales