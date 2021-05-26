Officers said the 17-year-old was seriously assaulted by four or five balaclava-clad male youths in the town on Saturday, May 22.

At around 12.30am that morning, the teen was walking with three of his friends on Milngavie Road, close to the American Golf shop, when the attackers emerged from a small dark-coloured car, and chased them onto Manse Road and Hillside Avenue.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by paramedics, where he was treated for stab wounds and later discharged.

Detective Constable Steven Gault asked for anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone with dash-cam or private CCTV footage to contact police.

He said: “Any details can be passed to officers at Kirkintilloch Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 0153 of 22 May.”

Police have renewed their appeal for information from the public after a teenage boy was stabbed by a group of youths in Manse Road, Bearsden last weekend.

