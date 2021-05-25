Officers were called to the incident in a lane behind Ladyford Avenue in Kilwinning at about 2.30am on Saturday, May 22.

Mr Wright, 19, was taken to Crosshouse Hospital with injuries where he died on Monday.

A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Carr, of Saltcoats CID, said: “Our thoughts go out to Daryll’s family at this extremely difficult time and we continue to provide them with support.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area and I would ask anyone who has any concerns to speak to officers.”

