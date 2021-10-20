The young male passenger, whose age has not been confirmed, was on a service travelling between Airdrie and Balloch when he was approached by two men at around 3.30pm on Wednesday October 6.

One of the suspects repeatably punched and kicked him while the other man filmed the assault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal after a teenager was assaulted on board a train headed to Balloch.

Police confirmed that the two men fled the train at Dumbarton railway station.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and are especially keen to hear from two women who comforted the victim immediately after the attack.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 432 of October 6.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.