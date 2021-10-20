Balloch train attack: Police Scotland appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted on a train while another man filmed the attack.

By Katharine Hay
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:18 pm

The young male passenger, whose age has not been confirmed, was on a service travelling between Airdrie and Balloch when he was approached by two men at around 3.30pm on Wednesday October 6.

One of the suspects repeatably punched and kicked him while the other man filmed the assault.

Police confirmed that the two men fled the train at Dumbarton railway station.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and are especially keen to hear from two women who comforted the victim immediately after the attack.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 432 of October 6.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

