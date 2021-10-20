Louise Tiffney: Arrest warrant issued for son Sean Flynn

Louise Tiffney's remains were found in East Lothian.

Sean Flynn is alleged to have killed Louise Tiffney in 2002 - but failed to appear at the High Court in Livingston.

The Crown said they had carried out a number of inquiries, and did not believe Mr Flynn would be attending court in the near future.

Mr Flynn's home address was given as Berlin in Germany.

Ms Tiffney, who was 43, was last seen outside her flat in the Dean Village area of Edinburgh in May 2002.

Following extensive searches, her body was eventually found in 2017, near Gosforth House in Longniddry in East Lothian.

