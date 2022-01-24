A dark coloured saloon car was intentionally driven at a 57-year-old man, at around 11pm on Sunday, January 23.

This incident took place in Doune Terrace, near to the roundabout at the junction with Lomond Road in Coatbridge.

The victim sustained serious leg and back injuries and was taken to Monklands hospital. His current condition is described as stable.

Police believe that there were two or three men in the car, which drove off in the direction of Lomond Road after the incident.

Investigating officers are appealing to the public, as they are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened. They have also asked for anyone with dashcam footage or any relevant information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Gordon Sneddon, of Coatbridge CID, said: “This was a deliberate act that has caused serious injuries to a man who happened to be in the street at the time.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted murder.

“We are asking anyone in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage of the incident, or of the car involved, to get in touch. Anyone else that has information that could help with our investigation is also asked to call us.

“If you can help please contact us via 101, quoting incident number 3644 of Sunday, 23 January, 2022, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

