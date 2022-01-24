Police Scotland said two men were seen entering a compound on the city’s Cambuslang Road on Saturday night.

They used an HGV to make off with a trailer containing the alcohol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating, with officers also reminding people that if they are offered cut-price alcohol for sale, it could be stolen.

Detective Inspector Stuart Gillies said: “One suspect is described as being of slim build, average height, wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers, white trainers, dark face/head covering and dark gloves.

“The other suspect is described as medium build, short in height, wearing blue jeans, dark trainers or boots, orange hi-vis jacket, blue sleeves underneath, striped beanie-style hat and black gloves”

He added: “Those responsible will be looking to sell on the alcohol. If you are offered alcohol at a discounted price, you would be wise to suspect it has been stolen. It is a criminal offence to buy stolen goods”.

Police have warned the public to be wary of people offering alcohol at a discounted price. Picture: John Devlin

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.