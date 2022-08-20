Appeal for witnesses to three-vehicle road crash in Carluke that killed elderly man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday August 16 at about 3:40pm, police and emergency services were called to a three-vehicle road crash on the A721, Kilncadzow Road, near its junction with Leemuir Farm.

An 81-year-old man, the driver of a Toyota Aygo, died at the scene. The female driver of a grey Peugeot was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow she was treated, and has since been discharged. The male driver of the third car, a white Audi, was not injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Roy McCarney, of the Police Scotland Road Policing Unit, said: “A number of members of the public came to help those involved in the crash and we have spoken to most of them, however, we would still like to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened and who has not yet been in touch with police.

“I am particularly keen to obtain any dashcam footage of the crash or the area before hand if possible. If you have any information that will assist officers with their investigation, then please call 101 quoting reference number 2013 of Tuesday, 16 August, 2022.”

The appeal comes after Police Scotland said it was looking for witnesses to two separate road traffic collisions on the A90 just north of the Toll of Birness. Officers said that at about 6:55am on Friday August 19, they received a call to attend a collision involving a car, and a second collision involving a bus at the same location a short time later.