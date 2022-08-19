Witness appeal following Toll of Birness crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses following the early morning accidents

About 6.55am today (Friday, August 19), Police received a call to attend a collision involving a car and a second collision involving a bus at the same location a short time later.

The driver of the car was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The driver of the bus and passengers on board were not injured.

Constable Webster, of the Road Policing Department at Mintlaw Police Station said, "We are appealing for witnesses in order to establish the circumstances around the two separate collisions and I would urge those who witnessed either vehicle involved to contact Police.

"In particular we are also looking to speak to the lorry driver who we believe stopped to assist and any passengers on the bus involved that left prior to speaking to Police.