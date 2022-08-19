Witness appeal following Toll of Birness crash
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses following two separate road traffic collisions on the A90 a short distance north of the Toll of Birness.
About 6.55am today (Friday, August 19), Police received a call to attend a collision involving a car and a second collision involving a bus at the same location a short time later.
The driver of the car was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The driver of the bus and passengers on board were not injured.
Constable Webster, of the Road Policing Department at Mintlaw Police Station said, "We are appealing for witnesses in order to establish the circumstances around the two separate collisions and I would urge those who witnessed either vehicle involved to contact Police.
Most Popular
"In particular we are also looking to speak to the lorry driver who we believe stopped to assist and any passengers on the bus involved that left prior to speaking to Police.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and quote incident number PS-20220819-0474."