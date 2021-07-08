Andrew Betram, 40, was last seen at about 6pm on Friday, July 2, leaving his home address in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire in a motor vehicle (Photo: Police Scotland).

Andrew Bertram, 40, was last seen at about 6pm on Friday, July 2, in Bellshill in North Lanarkshire.

When he was last seen, he was leaving his home address in Bellshill in a motor vehicle, according to Police Scotland.

Police believe he may have travelled to the Arrochar area.

He was last seen wearing a grey polo shirt with a red stripe, blue combat trousers and white trainers.

Mr Bertram is approximately 5 foot 11 inches tall with brown hair and a medium build.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the 40-year-old.

Anyone with any information regarding Mr Bertram and his disappearance is urged to come forward to the police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If anyone has any information regarding Andrew, please contact 101 quoting incident number '2533 of 6th July 2021'.”

