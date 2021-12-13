Andrea was last seen on Acre Road, Maryhill, at around 10am on Tuesday December 7.
She is described as being white and 5’7, with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair. She has a scar on her left eye.
What she is currently wearing is unknown.
Inspector Alyson Bolton from Maryhill Police Office said: "Andrea has not been seen or in touch with her family and friends for several days now and they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
"We are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Andrea with a number of police resources out looking for her.
"I would like to hear from anyone who has seen her or who has any information that may assist in tracing her”.
Anyone who has any information or believes they have seen Andrea can contact 101 quoting incident no. 1978 of December 10.