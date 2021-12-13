The theft occurred between 10pm on Sunday December 5 and 7am on Monday December 6.

The light-up Santa, which was part of a Christmas light display in the village, is about six foot tall and four foot wide, and has flashing lights that make him look like he is waving.

PC Murray, the enquiry officer for the incident, said: “It was part of a charity light display and it was made and donated by a local resident to the village.

"The theft has had a big impact on the village who are totally appalled and saddened by the incident”.

Police have asked anyone with any information regarding the theft to call 101, referencing the incident number PS-20211206-1961. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the registered charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

