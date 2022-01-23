Arrests made as anti-vax protesters storm Glasgow's Buchanan Galleries

Police Scotland was on hand to stop the disruption caused by the protesters at the Buchanan Street shopping centre yesterday afternoon – following peaceful protests elsewhere in the city earlier in the day – and ended up arresting two men during the incident.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow, said: “Police Scotland supported two processions which took place in Glasgow city centre on Saturday January 22.

"Police Scotland worked with a range of partners and the organisers ahead of these events which took place with no issue. About 1pm a further procession against the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination programme took place in the Gallowgate and city centre area.

The Buchanan Galleries shopping centre in Buchanan Street, Glasgow

“This procession was not notified to Glasgow City Council or police. Officers engaged with the group, which included a significant number of families and children and facilitated the procession to minimise disruption to the wider community and ensure public safety.

“Some members of the procession entered Buchanan Galleries shopping centre, causing disruption and intimidation to shoppers and staff. Two men aged 34 and 60 were arrested for holding the procession in contravention of section 65 of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 .

“Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do.