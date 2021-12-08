Aberdeen: Man taken to hospital after being found seriously injured in Aberdeen stairwell

A man has been taken to hospital after being found seriously injured in the stairwell of a block of flats in Aberdeen as police launch an appeal to find out what happened.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 12:08 pm

At around 11am on Monday, December 6, a 30-year-old man was discovered seriously injured in the stairwell of Greig Court on Gerrard Street.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Detective Inspector Graeme Skene said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the incident and how this man came to be injured.

“I would urge anyone who may be able to help us to come forward.

“If you may have seen or heard a disturbance within the flats or the surrounding area then please get in touch."

If you have any information to share you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0975 of December 6.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

