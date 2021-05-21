Community Teams were assisted by specialist officers to search various addresses in the Tillydrone, Seaton, Mastrick and Newmachar areas.

Four men aged 30, 31, 41 and 45, have been charged with a number of drug offences after officers recovered the drugs and the cash.

Sergeant Rae Christie, of the Tillydrone and Seaton Locality Team, said “This was an intelligence led operation and we are thankful to the local community for raising concerns, and providing information.

"We are committed to supporting those affected by controlled drugs, and will continue our work with partner agencies to help vulnerable persons.”

Anyone with information on drug related activities should contact Police Scotland on 101, or to report information anonymously you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

