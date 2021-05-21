The first incident happened at around 5.25pm on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, when a woman was approached by a man who indecently assaulted her on London Road.

The similar second incident occurred on Wednesday, May 19, at around 5.15pm when a woman was walking along Abercromby Street. She was also approached and assaulted by an unidentified man.

After the assault he walked off in the direction of Crownpoint Road.

Police believe the same man is responsible for both assaults after checking CCTV footage from the area.

He is described as a white, medium built man, roughly 6ft 2in tall, who is in his late teens or early twenties.

He has a pale complexion and short brown hair, and during both assaults he was wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Del McArthur, from Shettleston Police Station, said: “We have been conducting enquiries into this first incident when a second similar incident was reported yesterday, May 19. We believe the same man is responsible and these incidents are linked.

“I’d ask anyone who recognises him, or who may have seen him behaving suspiciously or inappropriately in the London Road or Bridgeton areas of Glasgow, to contact police.”

If you have any information on these incidents, or if you recognise the description of the suspect you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2872 of May 19.

If you would like to report information anonymously you can do so via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

