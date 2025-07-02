Left to right: Ryan McGovern, John Murray and Dale Bauld were convicted for a series of organised crime offences in Edinburgh and the Lothians | Police Scotland

The convictions were the culmination of a seven week trial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six men have been found guilty of several serious and organised crime offences in Edinburgh and Midlothian, after a trial lasting seven weeks.

Michael Heeps, Lee Ridgway, John Murray, Dale Bauld, Damien Mullen and Ryan McGovern were convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men were found guilty of a series of offences - including attempted murder, wilful fire-raising and attempting to pervert the course of justice - which took place in 2022 and 2023.

The men will be sentenced next month.

Detective Superintendent Paul Grainger said: “The violence involved in each of these cases is completely unacceptable.

Left to right: Ryan McGovern, John Murray and Dale Bauld were convicted for a series of offences in Edinburgh and the Lothians (Police Scotland) | Police Scotland

"Although these were all targeted attacks, those involved showed absolutely no regard for the communities affected.

"These incidents could have had much more serious consequences, and I want to make it clear this behaviour will not be tolerated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Each of these incidents formed part of a long and incredibly complex investigation.

"Detectives, working alongside specialist officers from across the country, were meticulous in going through every detail and ultimately bringing these five men to justice.

"I would like to thank them, as well as our partners in forensic services and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal services, for their work. I would also like to thank the public for their support throughout the investigation.

"These convictions show Police Scotland’s commitment to the Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce and its national strategy.