12 pictures showing aftermath of a night of anti social behaviour in Dundee
This was the scene in Dundee following a night of anti-social behaviour that saw riot police called onto the streets of the city.
Police have condemned anti-social behaviour in Dundee which saw bonfires being lit in the street and fireworks thrown at emergency services.
The city’s Kirkton area was ablaze on Monday night in scenes leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander described as similar to “a war-torn nation”.
Locals shared footage of youths appearing to light fires on roads, blocking access and forcing cars to drive over grass verges.
Pictures of the chaos emerged on social media showing wheelie bins on fire and flames and smoke filling streets.
This was the aftermath left behind from a night of carnage in the city.