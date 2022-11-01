News you can trust since 1817
David Hamilton, of the Scottish Police Federation, said the scenes in Dundee were an “extreme expression” of fireworks disorder.

12 pictures showing aftermath of a night of anti social behaviour in Dundee

This was the scene in Dundee following a night of anti-social behaviour that saw riot police called onto the streets of the city.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
35 minutes ago

Police have condemned anti-social behaviour in Dundee which saw bonfires being lit in the street and fireworks thrown at emergency services.

The city’s Kirkton area was ablaze on Monday night in scenes leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander described as similar to “a war-torn nation”.

Locals shared footage of youths appearing to light fires on roads, blocking access and forcing cars to drive over grass verges.

Pictures of the chaos emerged on social media showing wheelie bins on fire and flames and smoke filling streets.

This was the aftermath left behind from a night of carnage in the city.

1. The scene at St Paul's RC Academy

Police were called in after a group of youths blocked roads in Dundee with bonfires and hurled fireworks in the street. St Paul's RC Academy suffered damage with windows smashed in. Picture, Lisa Ferguson

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

2. The disorder began on Beauly Square in the Kirkton area.

Cars were damaged and drivers were forced to turn back from the fires and a Police Scotland helicopter circled above the area. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

3. Repair work underway

Repair works were underway after windows were smashed at a nearby school.

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

4. Burnt out cans after fires were started in Dundee.

Riot police were called in after a group of youths blocked roads in Dundee with bonfires and hurled fireworks in the street.The disorder began on Beauly Square in the Kirkton area at about 17:30 on Monday and continued for several hours.

Photo: LISA FERGUSON

