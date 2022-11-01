Images and footage shared on social media show police responding to the disorder with officers in riot gear following violence that erupted in the city around 5:30pm.

Locals shared footage of youths appearing to light fires on roads, blocking access, hurling fireworks and forcing cars to drive over grass verges in a night of anti-social behaviour. Another clip shows the force helicopter deployed with the searchlight scanning the streets below with disorder seen on Keswick Terrace, Balgowan Avenue.

Police also confirmed damage was caused to a school and a number of vehicles, with the windows of St Paul’s Academy being badly damaged with officers guarding the grounds. Some reports said cars had been hit as bricks were thrown at them and that people were jumping on vehicles. Other images from the scene show hollowed out shells of cars after they had been set on fire. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed they were in attendance at numerous areas of the city.

Fireworks have been removed from Asda stores in Dundee after they were thrown at emergency services during a night of disorder.

The supermarket giant said the temporary ban on sales comes “following reports of the misuse of fireworks in the area”.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison condemned the incidents seen across the city and confirmed that a police enquiry had been launched, urging anyone with information to come forward. He said: “There is no justification for the behaviour and disorder which was seen in the Kirkton area of Dundee last night.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify everyone involved.

Screenshot taken from video with permission from the Twitter feed @oxiconton of anti-social behaviour in Dundee with bonfires being lit in the street and fireworks thrown at emergency services.

“Throwing fireworks and other items towards emergency services is reckless and dangerous. No one should go to work and expect to be attacked.

“One officer suffered a minor injury and damage was caused to a school and a number of vehicles.

“I would like to reassure the public of Dundee that we remain committed to keeping them safe.

“We have a range of highly-trained public order officers available to policing commanders across Scotland to enhance resources and deal with any issues that arise. Officers will be patrolling the local areas to provide public reassurance.

Riot police were called in after a group of youths blocked roads in Dundee with bonfires and hurled fireworks in the street.

“I would appeal to anyone who knows who was involved in the disorder, or has any information from last night, to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

The leader of Dundee City Council has branded scenes as “absolutely disgusting”. Councillor John Alexander said in a post of social media “This reckless behaviour endangers lives, with emergency vehicles unable to pass on Balgowan Avenue and it costs residents and every taxpayer money.

“I hope that every single one of those individuals responsible is identified and dealt with appropriately.

The aftermath as Riot police called as youths rampage in Dundee

“Given the age of many of those in the videos and images (I guess), I expect that parents will be equally as outraged and questioning their children, if they knew they were out in that area tonight. Where were your kids tonight? Please ask them.”

