Cowgate Edinburgh: Police shut off Blackfriars Street to the Pleasance following reports of 'injured' person

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 25th Aug 2025, 16:43 BST
People are being urged to avoid the area

Police have closed part of Edinburgh’s Cowgate following a report of a person injured.

Police said Blackfriars Street to the Pleasance has been closed after a report was received at 2pm on Monday.

Emergency services are in attendance and police are urging the public and drivers to avoid the area.

