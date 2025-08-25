Cowgate Edinburgh: Police shut off Blackfriars Street to the Pleasance following reports of 'injured' person
People are being urged to avoid the area
Police have closed part of Edinburgh’s Cowgate following a report of a person injured.
Police said Blackfriars Street to the Pleasance has been closed after a report was received at 2pm on Monday.
Emergency services are in attendance and police are urging the public and drivers to avoid the area.
