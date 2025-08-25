B996 crash: Passenger, 22, who died in crash near Blairadam named by police
A 22-year-old man who died following a fatal crash near Blairadam has been named, as police appeal for witnesses.
The man has been identified as Ollie Nelson from Strathmiglo, a village in the north east of Fife. He was killed in a collision on the B996 at the junction for the B9097 around 10.50pm on Sunday August 17.
The family of the 22-year-old, who was a passenger in the car, have asked for their privacy to be respected.
Police said the crash involved a black Seat Leon car.
Constable Lee Buckley said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Ollie at this devasting time.
“I would urge anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash and witnessed what happened, or has any dashcam footage which could assist, to please get in touch with officers.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 4040 of August 17.
