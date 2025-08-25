The young man was killed in a collision at 10.50pm on Sunday August 17

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 22-year-old man who died following a fatal crash near Blairadam has been named, as police appeal for witnesses.

22-year-old Ollie Nelson was travelling in a black Seat Leon | Police Scotland

The man has been identified as Ollie Nelson from Strathmiglo, a village in the north east of Fife. He was killed in a collision on the B996 at the junction for the B9097 around 10.50pm on Sunday August 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family of the 22-year-old, who was a passenger in the car, have asked for their privacy to be respected.

Police said the crash involved a black Seat Leon car.

Constable Lee Buckley said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Ollie at this devasting time.

“I would urge anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash and witnessed what happened, or has any dashcam footage which could assist, to please get in touch with officers.”