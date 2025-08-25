The driver and a passenger of the car were treated for minor injuries.

A man has died at the scene of a crash near Alford in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called at around 4pm on Sunday to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A97 Glenkindie to Kildrummy road.

It involved a blue Honda CBR motorcycle and a white Volkswagen Touareg.

The rider of the Honda motorcycle, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and one of the passengers of the Volkswagen, a 28-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman, were treated for minor injuries.

The road closed for over ten hours while investigations were carried out.

It reopened at around 2.30am on Monday.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and to all involved in this incident.

“I would like to thank the members of the public that stopped and assisted at the scene before emergency services arrived.

"We are continuing to carry out enquiries and I would like to appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to us and may have witnessed the crash, or the vehicles involved shortly before the incident, to please contact us.

"In addition, anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to get in touch as this may be able to assist our investigation."