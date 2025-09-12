Youngsters aged between five and 15 ended up on the B-road after being directed the wrong way.

Children taking part in a community fun run in Inverclyde ended up running on a 60mph B-road after a marshal got confused about the route.

The mix up happened during the Kilmacolm Community Running Festival's 3K race on Sunday for children between the ages of five to 16.

Inverclyde Leisure, who hosted the event, said at a turning point on the route, runners mistakenly took a right turn instead of left due to a “mix-up involving a marshal with regards to their assigned location”.

Children ended up on the B786 road after turning right onto Knockbuckle Road rather than left | Google Maps

A parent told the BBC the mistake led to children racing on a busy main road where they “could have easily been killed,”.

A spokesperson for Inverclyde Leisure said: “Although there was signage at the turning point runners mistakenly turned right instead of left.

“As soon as this was highlighted the race was suspended.

“All parents of the children involved have been informed, and options are available for a refund, a transfer to next year’s event, or for the children to re-run the race.”

One father, whose 11-year-old daughter was running the race, described the incident as "an absolute farce".

“Someone could quite easily have been killed,” he said.

He said he had complained to Inverclyde Council, saying that "someone should be held accountable” for this.

Inverclyde Council were approached for comment but said they were not involved in the event.

The Kilmacolm Running Festival is an annual event held every September. Runners compete across three different events, including a half marathon, a 10k race and 3k race.

Competitors racing through Kilmacolm village and the nearby countryside, before returning to Birkmyre Park.