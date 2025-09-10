Heads out of phones, eye contact and handshakes: Edinburgh Rugby ethos impresses new boy

Centre signing from Exeter Chiefs admits URC will be step up

Charlie McCaig is new to Edinburgh Rugby but has already been impressed by the ethos at the club which is driven by head coach Sean Everitt.

Mobile phones are not encouraged in the dressing room and the emphasis is on social interaction, with players urged to shake hands and make eye contact each morning.

The squad breakfasts together and McCaig says such attention to bonding has ensured no-one feels intimidated in an environment where seasoned Scotland internationals and Lions mix with the young and up and coming.

“Sean's a big family man,” said McCaig, a centre who joined the club in the summer from Exeter Chiefs. “If I was to give you an example, one of the big things Sean pushes is engaging socially with each other.

“It’s simple things. Sean pushes boys connecting every morning with a handshake, a bit of eye contact and getting heads up off the phone.

“When we're all having breakfast in the morning, all boys will be greeting each other, having conversations and actually kind of engaging with each other. And that's a big thing that's really struck me in my first couple of months. It's Sean's big push that we actually engage.

“I think that's reflected in how he sees life and how boys should hold themselves.”

McCaig, 22, is embracing a fresh start in Edinburgh. Born and raised in Devon, he has Scottish blood in him on his mother’s side whose family are Fifers.

Signing for local club Exeter Chiefs was a big thing for the centre who spent last season on loan at Cornish Pirates in the English Championship. He knows the United Rugby Championship will be a step up but is braced for the challenge.

“Yeah, it was emotional to leave,” he said. “I think once you get your mind past the fact you're leaving, it becomes a bit easier. When I was a bit younger, I was really stubborn about staying at Exeter. But then sometimes things don't align.

“With rugby, there's a lot of being ready for your opportunity when it comes. At Exeter, I hadn't had that breakthrough, so it was a case of being ready and making myself ready. And then when this opportunity came along, I think it was the right move.

“I think the URC is very unique in the speed it's played at. I think that will be the step up for me. I think the Championship is a very physical league. And as a centre, that taught me a lot around the collision, around the ruck space. I think the next step-up for me will be doing all of that physicality but at speed, And with some proper top-level athletes running at you.

“So, I think it will be that step up in speed. I think that will be the biggest thing that I'll be dealing with.”

McCaig will compete initially for the centre berths with fellow new signing Piers O’Conor and established pair James Lang and Matt Currie. Mosese Tuipulotu is out long term with a knee injury but is expected to return to training in December.

McCaig's focus is very much on Edinburgh but he is Scottish qualified and knows that being based up here will put in him “the eyeline” of the national side.