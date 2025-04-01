Celtic FC sorry as seven-figure payout agreed in Boys Club historical abuse case

Lawyers say ‘justice has finally been achieved’ after settlements

Celtic FC has apologised for historic sexual abuse at Celtic Boys Club following a seven-figure payout for legal claims.

Thompsons Solicitors is acting for around 30 former Celtic Boys Club players in a group proceeding and said around 70 per cent of the cases have been settled by Celtic Plc.

The case relates to abuse at the youth club – which was not formally affiliated with Celtic FC – by convicted paedophiles James Torbett and Frank Cairney.

Celtic FC said in a statement: “Celtic Football Club is appalled by any form of historic abuse and has great sympathy for those who suffered abuse and for their families.

“The club is very sorry that these events took place at Celtic Boys’ Club.

“The club takes this abuse extremely seriously because of the historic contacts between the two organisations.”

Lawyers argued that the boys club and Celtic football club were ‘intimately connected’.

Both Celtic and Thompsons’ solicitor said they hope for rapid settlement of further cases.

Laura Connor, partner at Thompsons Solicitors, said: “Our clients trusted us to fight for them on these difficult cases and ensure their voices were heard.

“This litigation has been made far more complex and lengthy by the defender, while our clients have acted with resolute dignity throughout.

“At long last, they have achieved success and can take this compensation as confirmation that Celtic Boys Club was indeed inextricably linked to Celtic Football Club.”

A judge previously gave the go-ahead for the group legal action at Scotland’s highest civil court, the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Lawyers acting for Celtic Plc had argued in court that the action should not be allowed to proceed, arguing the boys club was an entirely separate entity, but judge Lord Arthurson ruled the case could go ahead.

Celtic FC’s statement added: “For some time, we have sought to work with the group members’ lawyers to reach a resolution.

“The club acknowledges the strength of the survivors of abuse who have come forward, and hope that this resolution may help to bring them some closure.”

It continued: “The abuse of young people is an abhorrent crime which has unfortunately affected many areas of society.

“The club continues to work with Scottish football to make it a safe place for all young people.”

Group proceedings are similar to US class action style actions and were brought into law in Scotland in 2020.

About 30 former players had launched a class action against Celtic Plc for damages after allegedly suffering sexual abuse while playing for the boys club in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Celtic previously said it was not responsible because the boys club was an “entirely separate” entity. But lawyers representing the former players argued the boys club and the now Scottish Premiership club were "intimately connected”.

The boys club was established as a feeder team to the senior Celtic side in 1966 and the two clubs had close ties, sharing players, officials and premises.

At a 2023 hearing at the Court of Session, judge Lord Arthurson gave the green light for a US-style class action group lawsuit in 2023 for alleged abuses at the club, under new Scottish group proceedings legislation.

Laura Connor from Thompsons Solicitors said 'justice has finally been achieved'. Picture: Thompsons | Thompsons Solicitors