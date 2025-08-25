Scottish Borders crash: Major road closed in both directions at Grantshouse as emergency services attend crash

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 25th Aug 2025, 11:10 BST
Motorists are being advised to use an alternative route.

A section of a major road in the Scottish Borders is closed in both directions after a crash.

Emergency services were called to a collision on the A1 at Grantshouse in the Scottish Borders on Monday.

The road then closed at around 10.30am and motorists are being advised to use an alternative route.

It is currently unclear on how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there have been any serious injuries. Police and the ambulance service have been contacted for more information.

Police remain on the scene. placeholder image
Police remain on the scene.

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A1 is closed to all directions of traffic, at Grantshouse, due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

