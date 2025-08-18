Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested in connection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating a ‘wilful’ fire at the headquarters of an Edinburgh taxi firm.

Emergency services were called to a fire at Capital Cars on Gorgie Road around 3am on Monday. However, the fire had not taken hold and police say there was no significant damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident is being treated as ‘wilful’ and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers say they are looking into whether the incident is linked to an ongoing gang war in the Central Belt. Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested in connection with the fire.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Enquiries are ongoing. | Google

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3am on Monday, August 18, we were made aware of a wilful fire at a premises in Gorgie Road, Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended. However, the fire had not taken hold and there was no significant damage. There were no reports of any injuries.