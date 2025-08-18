Edinburgh crime: Two men arrested after 'wilful' taxi firm office fire as police probe link to gang war
Police are investigating a ‘wilful’ fire at the headquarters of an Edinburgh taxi firm.
Emergency services were called to a fire at Capital Cars on Gorgie Road around 3am on Monday. However, the fire had not taken hold and police say there was no significant damage.
The incident is being treated as ‘wilful’ and enquiries are ongoing.
Officers say they are looking into whether the incident is linked to an ongoing gang war in the Central Belt. Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested in connection with the fire.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3am on Monday, August 18, we were made aware of a wilful fire at a premises in Gorgie Road, Edinburgh.
“Emergency services attended. However, the fire had not taken hold and there was no significant damage. There were no reports of any injuries.
“Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”