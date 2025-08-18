Argyll and Bute crash: Pensioner, 81, dies after e-bike collides with van on Scots road

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 18th Aug 2025, 09:06 BST
The road was closed for around seven hours to allow for crash investigations to take place.

A man has died following an e-bike and van crash on an Argyll and Bute road.

Police were called to the A815 at the access road to Hazelbank around 11.40am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and the 81-year-old male rider of the e-bike was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the grey Ford Transit van was not injured.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and officers are appealing for information.

The 81-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.placeholder image
The 81-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for seven hours to allow for crash investigations to take place. The route re-opened around 7pm on Sunday.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time. I would urge anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash and witnessed what took place, or has any dashcam footage which could assist, to please get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 1520 of August 17.

