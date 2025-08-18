The road was closed for around seven hours to allow for crash investigations to take place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died following an e-bike and van crash on an Argyll and Bute road.

Police were called to the A815 at the access road to Hazelbank around 11.40am on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Emergency services attended and the 81-year-old male rider of the e-bike was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the grey Ford Transit van was not injured.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and officers are appealing for information.

The 81-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for seven hours to allow for crash investigations to take place. The route re-opened around 7pm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time. I would urge anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash and witnessed what took place, or has any dashcam footage which could assist, to please get in touch with officers.”