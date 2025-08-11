Amey have confirmed the completion date has been extended to 6am on Tuesday.

Roadworks which have closed Erskine Bridge to traffic in one direction have been extended.

The Erskine Bridge, is currently undergoing resurfacing and joint replacement on the northbound side.

The £100,000 project is being carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland.

The works on the A898 bridge started at 8pm on Friday August 8 and were meant to wrap up at 6am on Monday, August 11.

However, Amey have now confirmed that the completion date and time has been extended to 6am on Tuesday.

The £100,000 project is being carried out by Amey. | @trafficscotland/X

This is while the total closure of the Erskine Bridge southbound on-slip road from the A82 eastbound will now remain in place until 8pm on Monday.

Diversions in place

A spokesperson for Amey said: "Please be advised that due to forecast heavy rain, the closure on the northbound A898 Erskine Bridge will remain in place until 6am until Tuesday, August 12.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, and road users are advised to plan their journey times, accordingly, seek alternative routes or follow the standard, agreed diversions outlined below, while the works are taking place.

“Emergency service access has been agreed and will be maintained in coordination with relevant parties."

Closures include:

M8 Junction 30 westbound off-slip to M898 northbound

A898 / M898 northbound

A898 northbound slips to Great Western Road (both northbound and southbound)

A898 northbound on-slip to Erskine Bridge

A single lane closure will also be required on the A898 southbound carriageway

There will be a closure of the A82 southbound off-slips to Erskine Bridge