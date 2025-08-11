Ayrshire crash: Air ambulance called as road closed in both directions after A77 crash

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 11th Aug 2025, 15:42 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 16:57 BST
Emergency services remain on the scene.

A major Scottish road has closed following a crash.

Officers were called to the crash near Glasgow Prestwick Airport at 1.35pm on Monday.

The A77 is now closed in both directions between Dutch House roundabout and Sandyford Toll roundabout.

Emergency services remain on the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

The ambulance service received a call at 1.29pm and sent two ambulances and an air ambulance with a trauma team to the scene.

Police have been contacted for more information.

Police are on the scene.placeholder image
Police are on the scene. | John Devlin

A police spokesperson said: “The A77 is closed in both directions between Dutch House roundabout and Sandyford Toll roundabout in Ayr, following a road crash which officers were called to at 1.35pm on Monday, August 11.

“Emergency services are at the scene and drivers are asked to use alternative route.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesDrivers
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice