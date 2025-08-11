Ayrshire crash: Air ambulance called as road closed in both directions after A77 crash
A major Scottish road has closed following a crash.
Officers were called to the crash near Glasgow Prestwick Airport at 1.35pm on Monday.
The A77 is now closed in both directions between Dutch House roundabout and Sandyford Toll roundabout.
Emergency services remain on the scene.
The ambulance service received a call at 1.29pm and sent two ambulances and an air ambulance with a trauma team to the scene.
Police have been contacted for more information.
A police spokesperson said: “The A77 is closed in both directions between Dutch House roundabout and Sandyford Toll roundabout in Ayr, following a road crash which officers were called to at 1.35pm on Monday, August 11.
“Emergency services are at the scene and drivers are asked to use alternative route.”
